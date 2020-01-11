When were you born?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Sorry, Leafly isn't available in your location yet.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept
the Terms of Use
and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
$13.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
LIMITED TIME SALE!
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
write a review