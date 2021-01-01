 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber

Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber

by Glassics

Write a review
Glassics Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber
Glassics Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber
Glassics Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber

$15.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/quartz-carb-cap-dabber/ This 2-in-1 Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber is the perfect addition to many of our Domeless Nails, specifically our Domeless Quartz Nails. When using a Carb Cap in conjunction with a Domeless Nail, airflow is greatly reduced in the process of taking a hit. This function allows the user to heat up their Domeless Nail to a much lower temperature which preserves the flavors and characteristics of concentrates, creates smoother hits and greatly enhances the overall experience. The dabber at the top of the Carb Cap also functions as both a grip for cool handling as well as a convenient dabber for applying concentrates to nails. More Information on Carb Caps and Low Temperature Oil Applications can be found in our Blog.

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review