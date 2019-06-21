I love love love this Jar!!!! By far the best stash jar on the market ... I have owned many of the top stash Jars but, this one is the only one I use now!! I love the fact that I can keep all of my flower and concentrates all in one spot.. And this lid, Wow!!!!! let me tell you, gnarjars are straight genius for this one.. It can defiantly be used for so much more than just a lid or holding your oils and other concentrates . I often use the top to put out my joints (with no damage to the lid ) then just close it inside the lid for later to keep fresh.. I can alway depend on my gnarjar to keep my whole stash fresh!! And the quality of this glass is top notch.. I was so surprised when I seen the price was so low ..Its a dope Jar and I really love it!! GREAT JOB GNARJARS