Royal Highness

by Good Supply

Good Supply Cannabis Flower Royal Highness
Good Supply Cannabis Flower Royal Highness

About this product

Royal Highness, no gimmicks just nugs. Watch the throne with this uplifting strain. With notes of fruit and spice and a bright green colour, high praise is much deserved.

About this brand

No bullshit, just good weed. Since we like to sit back and let the product do its thing, we just sit back and get the bud to you for a good price. THC, for all.