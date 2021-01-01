GRAV® Rolling Tray
$13.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Quit using your dinner plates and cookie sheets as de facto rolling trays, and upgrade to a dedicated work surface. Made of thick, sturdy melamine, this small rolling tray features custom cosmic artwork and our “Find Your Higher Self” tagline. 7.5” L x 5.5” W
About this brand
GRAV
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.
