 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Ashtrays
  5. 'Crystalee' Ashtray

'Crystalee' Ashtray

by GreenLeaf420

Skip to Reviews
5.02
GreenLeaf420 Smoking Ashtrays 'Crystalee' Ashtray
GreenLeaf420 Smoking Ashtrays 'Crystalee' Ashtray

$13.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Material:glass. Measurement:5.9"(15cm) Safety,health,conform to the health standard 100% without hole permeable material, security lead-free,preventing bacterial stain and peculiar smell,easy to clean. With advanced production technology close round smooth,rounded and smooth at the top,glass thick more practical,extremely heavy and durable. Contracted fashion,pure color transparent,visual appreciation.Glass more highlight its quality,transparent hold it in hand feel is good Great for daily use, gifts, bars, KTV, restaurants, cafes, outdoor entertaining or home decoration

About this brand

GreenLeaf420 Logo
Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Wed Aug 14 2019
T........i
I only have to empty this out once every two weeks.
Wed Aug 14 2019
G.........
this is the cleanest ashtray i've ever had, you can see right through