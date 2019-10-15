Material: alloy
Four filter design
Anodize for smooth finish
Stainless steel pollen screen
Powerful neodymium magnet for tight closure
Thin poly ring for smooth grinding
Size:40MM
Color: As shown in figure display
Easy and Convenient to use
Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!