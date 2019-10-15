 Loading…

  5. Multi-color Grinder

Multi-color Grinder

by GreenLeaf420

5.03
$8.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Material: alloy Four filter design Anodize for smooth finish Stainless steel pollen screen Powerful neodymium magnet for tight closure Thin poly ring for smooth grinding Size:40MM Color: As shown in figure display Easy and Convenient to use

About this brand

Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!

3 customer reviews

5.03

Tue Oct 15 2019
j........9
Nice looking grinder.
Wed Aug 14 2019
T........i
Smooth, there is like no resistance even when full
Wed Aug 14 2019
C........r
Not too much to say. Came exactly as described. Looks pretty though 🤩
1 person found this helpful