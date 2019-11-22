THC: 10-18% | CBD: 0-2%
Aroma: Berry, Earthy, Sweet
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush may entice and intrigue consumers with a bouquet of sweet berry paired with an earthy floral aroma, followed by the potential to create a state of sedating calm and drowsy euphoria for a restful night’s sleep.
Available in 1g and 3.5g
Awesome heavy rolling body high. Great for when you're in a comfy place but also good for a walk if you can defeat the couchlock. Lots of good munchies. Smoked from a Haven St. Preroll and barely smoked a half before getting well baked for a lightweight. Maybe my favourite strain.
Herb_Reviews
on July 24th, 2019
Incredible, this was able to give me an impossibly euphoric feeling on even the worst of days. Smells and tastes of a tiny bit of pine a tiny bit of skunk and some berries, although im not sure of blueberry. Nice nugs to look at as well. Along with Moonbeam, this might be my favorite strain since i started smoking the legal this spring.
melissakb
on June 15th, 2019
I have no idea what that last review was on about, the smell of this stuff is so light and nice, there really isn’t any taste at all and the high is amazing. Took one toke and just felt immediate relief from mind fuzziness and back pain. Will ABSOLUTELY purchase again. Price could be lower but worth it completely.
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberryand OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.
Discover the Haven St. neighbourhood.
Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oils. We strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every block and behind every door on Haven St. To help our consumers decide amongst the varying effects of our products, Haven St. Premium Cannabis has built a 5-block address system where every block is home to a unique experience with the intensity of the experience increasing as you travel from the 100s to the 500s.
100s: PEACE: High CBD. May dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Anxiety, pain and stress may dissipate.
200s: RESET: Balanced THC/CBD. May relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away.
300s: FOCUS: Balanced THC/CBD. May free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow.
400s: DRIFT: High THC. May cause a sense of drowsy bliss as you submit to the dream world.
500s: RISE: High THC. May excite your senses and spark social connections and feelings of elevating euphoria.