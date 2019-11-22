Discover the Haven St. neighbourhood. Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oils. We strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every block and behind every door on Haven St. To help our consumers decide amongst the varying effects of our products, Haven St. Premium Cannabis has built a 5-block address system where every block is home to a unique experience with the intensity of the experience increasing as you travel from the 100s to the 500s. 100s: PEACE: High CBD. May dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Anxiety, pain and stress may dissipate. 200s: RESET: Balanced THC/CBD. May relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. 300s: FOCUS: Balanced THC/CBD. May free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. 400s: DRIFT: High THC. May cause a sense of drowsy bliss as you submit to the dream world. 500s: RISE: High THC. May excite your senses and spark social connections and feelings of elevating euphoria.