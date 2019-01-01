No. 417 Indigo Daze
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 15-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Fresh pine, Earthy, Woody Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No 417 Indigo Daze has a powerful aroma of fresh pine followed by earthy and wood undertones. Noted for its potential to create focused calm and blissful euphoria. Available in 1g and 3.5g
