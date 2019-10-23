 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Ashtrays
  5. HEMPER Caché

HEMPER Caché

by Hemper

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Hemper Smoking Ashtrays HEMPER Caché
Hemper Smoking Ashtrays HEMPER Caché
Hemper Smoking Ashtrays HEMPER Caché

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The HEMPER Caché is the BEST Debowling Ashtray you will EVER USE! Featuring an ascending point to fit all bowls Made of heat resistant medical grade silicone; Ash without worry! Nonstick to avoid resin buildup You have to try it for yourself to see the difference!

About this brand

Hemper Logo
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Wed Oct 23 2019
m........8
best ashtray i've ever used - can put a jay out no problem and also leaves my bowl super clean - the soft edges of the thing in the center keeps my bowl super clean
Tue Oct 22 2019
n........r
I can easily clear out my bowls instead of risking damaging my piece by tapping it or using many wipes to clear out my bowl. I especially hate when it gets clogged and this solved the problem