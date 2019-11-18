HermesTrismegiste
on November 18th, 2019
For 20$, it might be one of the strongest product you can find at the SQDC. Alot of kief after grinding. The buds are quite dry. Bloodshot eyes. Effects not heavy enough to leave one "couchlocked".
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A Purple Berry indica dominant variant with a subtly sweet and earthy profile. The nose is spicy with a hint of berry. Myrcene and caryophyllene are key terpenes. 6 - 13 % THC 10 - 20% THC 0 - 1% CBD
on November 18th, 2019
For 20$, it might be one of the strongest product you can find at the SQDC. Alot of kief after grinding. The buds are quite dry. Bloodshot eyes. Effects not heavy enough to leave one "couchlocked".
on October 1st, 2019
20$ can for 3.5g. 13% THC. Very good weed. Great buds, good taste.
AK-47 is one of our favorites. Glad to hear you enjoyed it! Thank you for leaving a review.