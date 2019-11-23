 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Atlantis

by HEXO

HEXO Cannabis Flower Atlantis

Atlantis  Flower is an AK-47 variant with a spicy, earthy aroma and flavour. With caryophyllene as the dominant terpene, it is a mid THC product. 19% THC & 0% CBD

jemmaadrake

As a regular smoker, it’s hard to find a strain with low THC that still hits hard. It was sitting at 13.7% but wow it’s heavy hitting, as a sativa lover i was quite impressed. I struggle with anxiety so i like to look for sativa dom strains that aren’t anxiety inducing, this is just that!!

ilac21

Excellent strain. As a regular smoker, I only needed a teeny tiny bowl of this to get in my happy place, which was surprising. It initially hit me slow, then fast. I found great pleasure in listening to music. So happy with this and think I found my new go to.

from HEXOon October 21st, 2019

This is amazing feedback. Thanks for sharing!

microdoser

While I prefer more cerebral strains, this is a strong solid strain. Nothing "mid-" about it. Full body effects. Very nice taste, too.

from HEXOon May 2nd, 2019

This is great to hear! Thanks for leaving a review :)

AK-47

AK-47
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.