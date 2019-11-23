As a regular smoker, it’s hard to find a strain with low THC that still hits hard. It was sitting at 13.7% but wow it’s heavy hitting, as a sativa lover i was quite impressed. I struggle with anxiety so i like to look for sativa dom strains that aren’t anxiety inducing, this is just that!!
on October 19th, 2019
Excellent strain. As a regular smoker, I only needed a teeny tiny bowl of this to get in my happy place, which was surprising. It initially hit me slow, then fast. I found great pleasure in listening to music. So happy with this and think I found my new go to.
on October 21st, 2019
This is amazing feedback. Thanks for sharing!
microdoser
on May 1st, 2019
While I prefer more cerebral strains, this is a strong solid strain. Nothing "mid-" about it. Full body effects. Very nice taste, too.
on May 2nd, 2019
This is great to hear! Thanks for leaving a review :)
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
