Potipota
on May 9th, 2019
19,20$ canadian for 3,5g. 20,29% thc. smell good, ready to roll. Great buzz great value!
from HEXOon May 9th, 2019
Thank you for your review!
Convenient and ready-to-use, milled indica is ideal for dry vaping. Azul Milled has earthy notes and myrcene as its dominant terpene. This product containing mid to high THC level. 18% THC & 0% CBD
on May 9th, 2019
on October 26th, 2018
Decent taste, very strong head high. Perfect if you're not planning on doing much afte smoking, I vaped a .3 to myself and it hit me pretty hard. Has a high amount of thc and little to no CBD so it's all mental and it hits hard....but I really enjoyed the ride. -cheers
Thanks for the great review.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.