Potipota
on October 1st, 2019
20$ /3.5g canadian at SQDC Québec! 13.7% thc, good weed. Good job Hexo! Everyday smoker need good prices. Big 3.5g bud.
from HEXOon October 21st, 2019
Thank you for the awesome feedback!
Billy Guy is a indica-dominant strain with a spicy, sweet profile. Dominant terpenes are myrcene and caryophyllene. 10-18% THC 0-1% CBD
Thank you for the awesome feedback!