Billy Guy

by HEXO

Billy Guy is a indica-dominant strain with a spicy, sweet profile. Dominant terpenes are myrcene and caryophyllene. 10-18% THC 0-1% CBD

Potipota

20$ /3.5g canadian at SQDC Québec! 13.7% thc, good weed. Good job Hexo! Everyday smoker need good prices. Big 3.5g bud.

from HEXOon October 21st, 2019

Thank you for the awesome feedback!

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.