Jmm376
on October 27th, 2019
Do not buy this Product this is FAKE BLUE DREAM the Strain is actually : "Serious happynes" made Buy HEXO this is shitty Weed This is not BLUE DREAM !!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blue Dream is a hybrid offering an earthy and sweet aroma intermingled with nectar notes. High in myrcene. 10 - 20% THC 0 - 1% CBD
on October 27th, 2019
Do not buy this Product this is FAKE BLUE DREAM the Strain is actually : "Serious happynes" made Buy HEXO this is shitty Weed This is not BLUE DREAM !!!!
on October 1st, 2019
14.3%thc, 20$ can /3.5. Taste and smell citrus
Hey there, thanks for the review :)