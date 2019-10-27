 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Dream

Blue Dream

by HEXO

Skip to Reviews
2.52
HEXO Cannabis Flower Blue Dream

About this product

Blue Dream is a hybrid offering an earthy and sweet aroma intermingled with nectar notes. High in myrcene. 10 - 20% THC 0 - 1% CBD

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

Jmm376

Do not buy this Product this is FAKE BLUE DREAM the Strain is actually : "Serious happynes" made Buy HEXO this is shitty Weed This is not BLUE DREAM !!!!

Potipota

14.3%thc, 20$ can /3.5. Taste and smell citrus

from HEXOon October 21st, 2019

Hey there, thanks for the review :)

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.