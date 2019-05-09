khudozhnik on February 2nd, 2019

Nice and strong, but very relaxing with little to no anxiety. Stimulating and not sleepy, and makes you pretty hungry. These joints might give someone with a lower tolerance anxiety, however. I don't like going out in public after smoking it because while I feel relaxed it makes my eyes super red! So invest in eyedrops if you haven't already before smoking this one. Smoke is nice and smooth and causes no irritation, flavor is light and enjoyable. Seems to be have been very well grown, haven't had the chance to look at the buds for this directly so can't comment on appearance.