Helios

by HEXO

4.06
HEXO Cannabis Flower Helios

About this product

A variant of Maui Wowie, Helios  Flower is sweet and tropically scented. The strain, a native of Hawaii, offers notes of melons and pineapple, together with light nectars and flowers. 18% THC & 0% CBD

4.06

Potipota

20$ canadian 3,5g, 15,8% thc. good afternoon buzz. A must have for a good diet!

from HEXOon May 9th, 2019

Glad to hear it. Thank your for taking the time to leave your comments here.

LaurieMUA

Love the head buzz, keeps me able to think clearly without the walls but the end of the buzz is relaxed and you can sleep. Been loving HEXO, I suffer from complex PTSD, many of your strains have helped me heal faster, feel better, be more able to do then being paranoid and scared. You should been known but people with either PTSD or like me complex PTSD.... Helps with therapy

from HEXOon March 11th, 2019

We’re so glad to hear that you enjoyed Helios. Thank you for your review!

khudozhnik

Nice and strong, but very relaxing with little to no anxiety. Stimulating and not sleepy, and makes you pretty hungry. These joints might give someone with a lower tolerance anxiety, however. I don't like going out in public after smoking it because while I feel relaxed it makes my eyes super red! So invest in eyedrops if you haven't already before smoking this one. Smoke is nice and smooth and causes no irritation, flavor is light and enjoyable. Seems to be have been very well grown, haven't had the chance to look at the buds for this directly so can't comment on appearance.

from HEXOon February 4th, 2019

This is a wonderful and informative review! Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.