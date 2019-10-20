 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Berry

by HEXO

About this product

A Purple Berry indica dominant variant with a subtly sweet and earthy profile. The nose is spicy with a hint of berry. Myrcene and caryophyllene are key terpenes. 6 - 13 % THC 5-15% THC 0-1%CBD

Potipota

!00% dark purple. 100% HEXO tegridy weed

from HEXOon October 21st, 2019

Awesome! Thanks for leaving a review.

About this brand

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.