  5. Shark Shock CBD

Shark Shock CBD

by HEXO

About this product

Shark Shock CBD is sativa a with a mild, citrus and earthy flavour profile. The main terpene is myrcene. 3 - 10% THC 6 - 15% CBD

Potipota

First cbd pot. Good to relax the body. Will try Terra next time. 10%cbd, 5 %THC. Good herb. Hexo=good quality!

xxasailasxx

Ok I like this one. Low on the THC scale and higher on the CBD scale. I'm the type of person who is hyper-sensitive to weed strains these days. So I like a weaker strain on the THC side. I also suffer from panic disorder, so I'm always looking for something that will give me a little buzz, but relax me out so much more because the CBD is higher. This one is very nice. No anxious feeling. Just a wee buzz saying, "Oh, hello there!" I equate it to a nice walk in the park on a Summer day. While other strains are like a crazy roller coaster ride. A definite 5 stars. I'm an immediate fan. Not too overbearing at all. Just the right amount. I cannot stress enough how chill the high/buzz is. Highly recommend for first timers not looking to have their minds turned to mush on the first try, or fearful of a bad high. This is very light, but you can still feel it without feeling like you're losing your mind lol.

from HEXOon August 21st, 2019

Hey there, thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We're happy to hear you enjoyed our Shark Shock CBD. :)

About this brand

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.