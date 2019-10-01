xxasailasxx on July 30th, 2019

Ok I like this one. Low on the THC scale and higher on the CBD scale. I'm the type of person who is hyper-sensitive to weed strains these days. So I like a weaker strain on the THC side. I also suffer from panic disorder, so I'm always looking for something that will give me a little buzz, but relax me out so much more because the CBD is higher. This one is very nice. No anxious feeling. Just a wee buzz saying, "Oh, hello there!" I equate it to a nice walk in the park on a Summer day. While other strains are like a crazy roller coaster ride. A definite 5 stars. I'm an immediate fan. Not too overbearing at all. Just the right amount. I cannot stress enough how chill the high/buzz is. Highly recommend for first timers not looking to have their minds turned to mush on the first try, or fearful of a bad high. This is very light, but you can still feel it without feeling like you're losing your mind lol.