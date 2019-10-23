 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tsunami

Tsunami

by HEXO

Skip to Reviews
4.312
HEXO Cannabis Flower Tsunami

Learn More

About this product

Tsunami Flower is a Northern Lights variant with a sweet, fruity and citrus profile, courtesy of its dominant terpene, myrcene. It is a mid to high THC product. 22% THC & 0% CBD

12 customer reviews

Show all
4.312

write a review

MaxAlligator

I'm typically a little sceptical when it comes to purchasing legal Cannabis but HEXO's TSUNAMI has offered a glimmer of hope. After a lengthy discussion with my bud tender about the industry and phase 2 of legalization, he talked me into giving this flower a try. Upon opening the container, the fruity terpenes hit your nostrils and the wave of smells is just so refreshing. I would say the flower was curated wonderfully as you can really appreciate the aromas and flavours this flower produces when you begin to consume it, and the terpenes glimmer under white light adding a beautiful shine to the already gorgeous green flower. I'm quite satisfied with the overall consistency of the flower also. I'm happy that all the nuggets were still...nuggets when I opened it up... Unfortunately for my experiences, other legal cannabis from other LP's did not even come close to this type of quality. Which is really a let-down considering the the price tag the consumer is expected to pay. Thankfully TSUNAMI was a breath of fresh air! I have one criticism but it has nothing to do with this LP in particular. Canadian law affects the size of packaging in many forms and I'm aware of this. For example, warning signs must meet a certain criteria including sizes and colours. I just don't think I'm seeing enough effort in terms of reducing waste here. There are so many alternatives to single-use, petroleum based plastics. This industry really needs to pioneer the change required, as there's no excuse to be this excessive and wasteful in a word with so many alternatives. I urge you to forefront the change with industry already requires. I don't think we need a bottle deposit when we purchase cannabis, as it's already over priced. But we need to come up with alternative methods or products that are either reusable or not at all harmful.

jilldabeast

Very happy with this strain. It's quite potent, with a strong but enjoyable aroma. Reasonable price (noticeably lower than some of my other faves). I'll definitely purchase again.

J070751

Very strong indica in the sense that this will make you pass out. Do not expect to be able to stay awake for more than an hour after taking this. Personally, I love indicas but this one just knocked me out too much to be able to enjoy the euphoria. I would recommend this for those who need help sleeping. I find I'm a little groggy the next day too...

from HEXOon May 1st, 2019

Thank you for taking the time to provide feedback. We regret to hear that our product didn’t quite meet your expectations. Your input will help direct us as we move forward.

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.