MaxAlligator on October 23rd, 2019

I'm typically a little sceptical when it comes to purchasing legal Cannabis but HEXO's TSUNAMI has offered a glimmer of hope. After a lengthy discussion with my bud tender about the industry and phase 2 of legalization, he talked me into giving this flower a try. Upon opening the container, the fruity terpenes hit your nostrils and the wave of smells is just so refreshing. I would say the flower was curated wonderfully as you can really appreciate the aromas and flavours this flower produces when you begin to consume it, and the terpenes glimmer under white light adding a beautiful shine to the already gorgeous green flower. I'm quite satisfied with the overall consistency of the flower also. I'm happy that all the nuggets were still...nuggets when I opened it up... Unfortunately for my experiences, other legal cannabis from other LP's did not even come close to this type of quality. Which is really a let-down considering the the price tag the consumer is expected to pay. Thankfully TSUNAMI was a breath of fresh air! I have one criticism but it has nothing to do with this LP in particular. Canadian law affects the size of packaging in many forms and I'm aware of this. For example, warning signs must meet a certain criteria including sizes and colours. I just don't think I'm seeing enough effort in terms of reducing waste here. There are so many alternatives to single-use, petroleum based plastics. This industry really needs to pioneer the change required, as there's no excuse to be this excessive and wasteful in a word with so many alternatives. I urge you to forefront the change with industry already requires. I don't think we need a bottle deposit when we purchase cannabis, as it's already over priced. But we need to come up with alternative methods or products that are either reusable or not at all harmful.