Houndstooth
by Tweed
Cold Creek Kush is a classic indica with earthy aromas, and undertones of citrus and grape, graciously offered by ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene.
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.
