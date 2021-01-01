 Loading…

Hybrid

Cold Creek Kush UP20

by HEXO medical

Cold Creek Kush UP20

About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a classic indica with earthy aromas, and undertones of citrus and grape, graciously offered by ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene.

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

