All-Kush is bred from classic hash-plant genetics, providing strong Indica-Dominant effects. It Presents a mix of uplifting cerebral elements and pleasant relaxation. It has a sweet, spicy, and herbal taste
Highland Grow
Highland Grow was built to meet the demands of the discerning cannabis consumer, in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Our parent company, Biome Grow has been dedicated to their commitment to build provincial brands that serve the unique tastes and preferences of the local Canadian cannabis consumer