Shasta0842 on November 26th, 2019

I was hoping for a good fit of giggles. But I didn't get that experience. I feel pretty chilled out right now. Had a slight headache appear in the brow area then quickly went away as the high came on. The others had great fits of laughter after they experienced the strange headache thing too that quickly went away. I feel totally chilled out right now. I don't usually mellow out with Sativa but I did this time. Mellow but wide awake. Sorry if my description falls short but I am actually high on it right now and thought this is the best time to review it. The high is "ok". But the smell and taste were so different. It doesn't smell skunky like weed usually is. It smelled nice. It was like a spicy tea or something. The taste was very mild and had almost a sweet citrus & and pepper taste all at once. It was actually quite pleasant tasting. Great high for mellowing out after work on the couch... The high really only gets a 3. The taste and smell bumped it to a 4.