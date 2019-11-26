 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Island Honey

by Highland Grow

Island Honey by Highland Grow

Shasta0842

I was hoping for a good fit of giggles. But I didn't get that experience. I feel pretty chilled out right now. Had a slight headache appear in the brow area then quickly went away as the high came on. The others had great fits of laughter after they experienced the strange headache thing too that quickly went away. I feel totally chilled out right now. I don't usually mellow out with Sativa but I did this time. Mellow but wide awake. Sorry if my description falls short but I am actually high on it right now and thought this is the best time to review it. The high is "ok". But the smell and taste were so different. It doesn't smell skunky like weed usually is. It smelled nice. It was like a spicy tea or something. The taste was very mild and had almost a sweet citrus & and pepper taste all at once. It was actually quite pleasant tasting. Great high for mellowing out after work on the couch... The high really only gets a 3. The taste and smell bumped it to a 4.

Highland Grow was built to meet the demands of the discerning cannabis consumer, in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Our parent company, Biome Grow has been dedicated to their commitment to build provincial brands that serve the unique tastes and preferences of the local Canadian cannabis consumer