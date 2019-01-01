About this product
"Sweet Tartan is an indica-dominant hybrid with Ice Cream genetics that has a smooth, creamy taste like a frozen treat. It’s dense and resinous buds have a fragrance and sweet taste of vanilla and pineapple."
Highland Grow
Highland Grow was built to meet the demands of the discerning cannabis consumer, in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Our parent company, Biome Grow has been dedicated to their commitment to build provincial brands that serve the unique tastes and preferences of the local Canadian cannabis consumer