HiGrade provides you with instant testing straight from your smartphone. HiGrade offers the fastest THC testing on the market. With just a few seconds per test, our kit evaluates %THC ("total-THC"). It currently works only on dry flowers, of "THC-only" strains - with less than 1% CBD. Whether you’re looking to check your bud’s THC level, diagnose any potential issues, or be more mindful about the product you consume, HiGrade is essentially a cannabis testing lab in your pocket. GROW LIKE A PRO - Get expert advice relevant to YOUR plant. Optimize your harvest timing, balance nutrients, fight pests and more. All you need to do is to take an image of your plant through the Grower mode, and HiGrade's team of experts will diagnose your plant and advise you with the right solution.