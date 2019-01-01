About this product
Decarb 1:1 Activated Powder is a versatile and ready-to-use Cannatonic variant, ideal for oral consumption. Conveniently decarboxylated (activated) and pre-milled. Not recommended for dry vaping or smoking. Capsules and a capsule maker are also available. THC % 3-7* CBD % 6-10*
About this brand
HEXO medical
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.