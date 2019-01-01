About this product
A CBD-rich product, Terra Flower presents an earthy, yet sweet aroma and profile. A variant of CBD Remedy, it has mid to high CBD and a low THC content. THC % 0-2* CBD % 12-19*
HEXO medical
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.