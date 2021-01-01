About this product

Inspired by the global influence of legendary artist, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Taster exhibits a palm-sized design with powerful artistry. Just like Haring’s artwork, this flare-style taster is simple yet complex. Structural details include borosilicate glass, a large bowl capacity, and a built-in ash catcher that delivers nothing but pure, flavorful smoke. Wrapped around the Taster is a heat-resistant design that bears Haring’s groundbreaking linework and bold aesthetic. This piece is completed with the iconic K.Haring logo. The Taster is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The walls of the packaging are embellished with Haring’s artwork and signature.