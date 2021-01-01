 Loading…

  5. 1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder in BLACK

1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder in BLACK

by Kannastör®

1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder in BLACK - This 1.25" 2 piece Kannastör® grinder features a ball chain necklace allowing it to be worn as a pendant. Despite its compact design, these grinders remain fully functional making them one of the easiest portable options in existence! Dimensions - .625" (H) x 1.25" (D) Fully functional 1.25" 2 piece grinder Ball chain necklace included Durable food grade aluminum construction Knurled grips Limited Lifetime Warranty

KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.

