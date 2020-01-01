 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nightshift Dried Flower

by Kingsway

About this product

Nightshift is an Afghani Indica dominant strain with sweet and piney flavours that delivers a calming and long-lasting effect, for a consistent and potent high, every time. Nightshift is made for late-night seshes, the couch at your place and just about any food. Available in flower and pre-roll formats.

About this brand

Kingsway is The People’s Weed. Made by everyday weed smokers for everyday weed smokers. We deliver consistent and potent flower and pre rolls. We keep it simple. While some go low, we get high. Much love for stopping by.