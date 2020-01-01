Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Nightshift is an Afghani Indica dominant strain with sweet and piney flavours that delivers a calming and long-lasting effect, for a consistent and potent high, every time. Nightshift is made for late-night seshes, the couch at your place and just about any food. Available in flower and pre-roll formats.
Be the first to review this product.