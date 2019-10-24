About this product

Shredding Cannabis has never been so easy than with a Krush Grinder. Our innovative tooth design allows cannabis to fluff up during the process. This "fluffing" makes the perfect particle size for rolling and smoking, allowing the perfect air ratio to flow through the joint. The Krush Line of grinders are square in form factor and provide consumers with an ergonomic cannabis grinder. Smooth contours that are gentle on the hands, and easy to turn no matter how dense the cannabis. Available in various colours