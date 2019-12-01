derpwin on November 4th, 2019

Not many strains lately have been doing it for me, but this... I wish I could just have like a year supply of it, it does exactly what I want it to do. It is a very heavy hitting indica that gets you baked like bread. Someone else reviewed it and said "Whatever the next thing above "baked" would be...I'm that... X2." and I definitely agree with that. Snoop's brand has lived up to his name for sure with this stuff.