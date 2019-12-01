15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD
Sunset is a frosty, indica-dominant strain with dark green colouration and medium-sized buds. This strain was selected for its wide range of terpenes that might leave you thinking you just opened a jar full of spicy peppers and cloves.
LBS - Sunset is an awful strain. LBS sent me a 3.5 grams of ground up dust and dry powder. I wouldn't order from LBS again. What dried dust I could collect to vape, made me paranoid and dried my mouth out badly. I don't recommend buying from LBS unless you want to donate $50 to their company and get dried powder in return.
derpwin
on November 4th, 2019
Not many strains lately have been doing it for me, but this... I wish I could just have like a year supply of it, it does exactly what I want it to do. It is a very heavy hitting indica that gets you baked like bread. Someone else reviewed it and said "Whatever the next thing above "baked" would be...I'm that... X2." and I definitely agree with that. Snoop's brand has lived up to his name for sure with this stuff.
ChilleninFreddy
on October 29th, 2019
This was a night time vape for me. It has an effect sort of like mellowing the world. The first few moments were really enjoyable. I would go to bed, and then get cloudy... Wake up to go to the bathroom and not quite able to think. The next morning was like a hangover.... This dull feeling and more cloudiness... Nothing against the strain. Just, something not hitting right with me.
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.