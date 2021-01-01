Cosmic Twilight- Large Smell Proof Clutch
by Level 1620Write a review
$39.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Pack your goodies with crazy imagination! Large clutch 12.5" X 9" X 1.3" - holds most of your accessories Metal combination lock - uninvited guests are not welcome :) setting it up with 111?!? C’mon, you might as well leave it open. Active carbon inside lining blocks odor - we deserve a certain amount of discretion, no? Lining: 100% Polyester Large Internal Pocket Extra thick waterproof main zipper Outer fabric: 90% Nylon, 10% Polyester
About this brand
Level 1620
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.