When were you born?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Sorry, Leafly isn't available in your location yet.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept
the Terms of Use
and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience.
See our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy to learn more.
$0.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
The patented silicone band fits full-size pocket lighters like Bic, Elite, Linse and more, and firmly grips your Lighter Charm until you're ready to swap it out for a new one.
*Prop 65 compliant, too
Be the first to review this product.
write a review