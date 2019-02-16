Carlcarlson1337
on February 16th, 2019
It's not a bad high, but the strain made me paranoid.
Boasting large buds with fiery, twisted orange hairs, and twinkling trichomes, the fruity aromas and musky herbal undertones deliver a bold, lush flavour. This Mediterranean-native strain has a rich heritage, as a descendant of the famed Nebula strain. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on February 16th, 2019
on January 28th, 2019
Smiley....literally had a goofy, shit-eating grin on my stupid face for a good 45 minutes. Made my mid midwinter dog walk on local trails so much more interesting. Buds were bigger then expected. Still had some squeeze to them (Jan bud). Clean....like cukes and herbs. Finished pleasantly calm/ focused, and then mellow . But had an unexpected bout of the gigs much later . Superfantabulous price point . Will be a repeat purchaser.
on November 12th, 2018
Very focused high