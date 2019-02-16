Misscribe1 on January 28th, 2019

Smiley....literally had a goofy, shit-eating grin on my stupid face for a good 45 minutes. Made my mid midwinter dog walk on local trails so much more interesting. Buds were bigger then expected. Still had some squeeze to them (Jan bud). Clean....like cukes and herbs. Finished pleasantly calm/ focused, and then mellow . But had an unexpected bout of the gigs much later . Superfantabulous price point . Will be a repeat purchaser.