 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Buddha Haze

Buddha Haze

by liiv

Skip to Reviews
3.33
liiv Cannabis Flower Buddha Haze
liiv Cannabis Flower Buddha Haze

About this product

Boasting large buds with fiery, twisted orange hairs, and twinkling trichomes, the fruity aromas and musky herbal undertones deliver a bold, lush flavour. This Mediterranean-native strain has a rich heritage, as a descendant of the famed Nebula strain. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

3 customer reviews

3.33

write a review

Carlcarlson1337

It's not a bad high, but the strain made me paranoid.

Misscribe1

Smiley....literally had a goofy, shit-eating grin on my stupid face for a good 45 minutes. Made my mid midwinter dog walk on local trails so much more interesting. Buds were bigger then expected. Still had some squeeze to them (Jan bud). Clean....like cukes and herbs. Finished pleasantly calm/ focused, and then mellow . But had an unexpected bout of the gigs much later . Superfantabulous price point . Will be a repeat purchaser.

About this brand

liiv Logo
A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.