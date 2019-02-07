 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kinky Kush

by liiv

Descending from award-winning Californian genetics, this indica showcases a dusting of trichomes that crown the dense forest of green. A smoky, woody, pine aroma highlighted by hints of lilac greets the nostrils. THC: 28% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

psdr

28% THC with nice smell, taste, and powerful effects

ookyspookycooky

Definitely feels more mid-range rather than a high THC strain.. but overall still a smooth smoke, good high and good taste.

97offshore

Mild high, mild smell, mild taste, and not overpriced. I can tell why this is one of the harder to get strains. Like choosing Mario in Mario Kart - a good, reliable, middle-of-the-road selection.

A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.