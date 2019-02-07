psdr
on February 7th, 2019
28% THC with nice smell, taste, and powerful effects
Descending from award-winning Californian genetics, this indica showcases a dusting of trichomes that crown the dense forest of green. A smoky, woody, pine aroma highlighted by hints of lilac greets the nostrils. THC: 28% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on February 7th, 2019
on January 30th, 2019
Definitely feels more mid-range rather than a high THC strain.. but overall still a smooth smoke, good high and good taste.
on January 17th, 2019
Mild high, mild smell, mild taste, and not overpriced. I can tell why this is one of the harder to get strains. Like choosing Mario in Mario Kart - a good, reliable, middle-of-the-road selection.