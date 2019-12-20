About this product

The Ares is an innovative portable, rechargeable, extract vaporizer, that requires NO LOADING. You simply select your temperature setting, dip the ceramic rod atomizer into your product, hold the button and inhale. The air path is completely plastic and fiber free; giving you the most pure, non-toxic flavor possible. POWERFUL VAPOR The ceramic rod atomizer heats up fast and delivers incredibly powerful flavor. The Ares emphasizes fresh flavor thanks to its quality source materials and patented design. NO RECLAIM Ares eliminates the loading process. Simply dip the pen in your favorite extracts and get a fresh hit each and every time. No more reclaim and no more waste. PATENTED DESIGN With its patented design and coil-less ceramic rod atomizer, the Ares delivers large vapor and incredible flavor, all in a sleek and discreet pen-shape style. EASY MAINTENANCE The Ares can be disassembled into multiple components, making cleaning safe and easy. This leaves you with less work and more time for the good stuff.