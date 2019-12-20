 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Linx Ares Honey Straw

Linx Ares Honey Straw

by Linx Vapor

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Linx Vapor Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Linx Ares Honey Straw
Linx Vapor Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Linx Ares Honey Straw
Linx Vapor Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Linx Ares Honey Straw
Linx Vapor Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Linx Ares Honey Straw
Linx Vapor Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Linx Ares Honey Straw

$109.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Ares is an innovative portable, rechargeable, extract vaporizer, that requires NO LOADING. You simply select your temperature setting, dip the ceramic rod atomizer into your product, hold the button and inhale. The air path is completely plastic and fiber free; giving you the most pure, non-toxic flavor possible. POWERFUL VAPOR The ceramic rod atomizer heats up fast and delivers incredibly powerful flavor. The Ares emphasizes fresh flavor thanks to its quality source materials and patented design. NO RECLAIM Ares eliminates the loading process. Simply dip the pen in your favorite extracts and get a fresh hit each and every time. No more reclaim and no more waste. PATENTED DESIGN With its patented design and coil-less ceramic rod atomizer, the Ares delivers large vapor and incredible flavor, all in a sleek and discreet pen-shape style. EASY MAINTENANCE The Ares can be disassembled into multiple components, making cleaning safe and easy. This leaves you with less work and more time for the good stuff.

About this brand

Linx Vapor Logo
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine. We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health consciousness, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaporizing experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Fri Dec 20 2019
Z........0
LINX ARES HONEY STRAW Easy to use, easy to clean and easy to carry. Concentrates taste much better. I especially love not having to load it. From the time I think I'd like a hit until the time I actually take that hit is just a matter of seconds, Just press the button 5 times, open your wax container and you're on your way. The only con is battery life and that is easily fixable. I suggest buying an extra battery so there is never any down time. Thank you Linx for a fine product.