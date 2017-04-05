 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Smoked Glass Steamroller

Smoked Glass Steamroller

by Marley Natural

Skip to Reviews
2.73
Marley Natural Smoking Pipes Smoked Glass Steamroller
Marley Natural Smoking Pipes Smoked Glass Steamroller
Marley Natural Smoking Pipes Smoked Glass Steamroller
Marley Natural Smoking Pipes Smoked Glass Steamroller
Marley Natural Smoking Pipes Smoked Glass Steamroller

$54.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Smoked Glass Steamroller makes every session a beautiful show. Its unique “thumb-press” bowl makes it easy to pack your desired amount. The Smoked Glass Steamroller is 1" H x 6.25" L x 0.75" D

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.

3 customer reviews

2.73

write a review

Wed Apr 05 2017
K........n
The price is a bit outrageous, especially since the "Small Holder" is sold separately. That said— I've really enjoyed having mine. It's the perfect little one-hitter for when you're out and about. It looks class works well. The bowl is a nice size; a little bigger than the one-hitters I've had before— but not too big. The mouth piece comes off for cleaning, and I've never had a problem with it's fit. I waited for a sale, and I'm glad I did.
Wed Mar 29 2017
e........h
I think this steamroller is gorgeous and classy. I love the wood mouthpiece. It is definitely a piece to keep at home. Contrary to the other review, I think it is well built and sturdy.
1 person found this helpful
Thu Mar 16 2017
y........x
Hands down the worst steamroller I've ever used. Thin glass, crooked mouthpiece, shit design, and very, *very* overpriced. Do not buy.