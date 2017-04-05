Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
The price is a bit outrageous, especially since the "Small Holder" is sold separately. That said— I've really enjoyed having mine. It's the perfect little one-hitter for when you're out and about. It looks class works well. The bowl is a nice size; a little bigger than the one-hitters I've had before— but not too big. The mouth piece comes off for cleaning, and I've never had a problem with it's fit. I waited for a sale, and I'm glad I did.