About this product

"Vapey" is our smallest and most portable size case, perfect for traveling, hikes, concerts or the beach. This solid metal case can securely hold two standard 510 thread 0.5g cannabis vape cartridges and a 510 thread (10mm) battery in our high-quality custom-cut neoprene foam. A new alternative for internal foam is our "Custom Style", with flat neoprene foam on the top and bottom of the case, so it can hold virtually any style vape cartridge, from PAX to Indigo to Stiizy pens! Our durable case will keep your valuable cartridges protected from loss or damage, while also keeping them clean. Carry it discreetly in your pocket or purse, and make on-the-go vaping easy and convenient. Style: A vintage botanical drawing of our favorite flower, Cannabis Sativa. Exterior dimensions: 3.9" x 2.45" (177mm x 62mm) Interior dimensions: 3.6" x 2.25" (100mm x 57mm) Maximum cartridge/pen/battery dimensions: 2.5" x 0.4" (65mm x 10mm) Shipping: Mary Jane cases do not include any cartridges, cannabis or vaporizers. They can legally be shipped anywhere in the world.