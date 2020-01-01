 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Luminarium

by MedReleaf

About this product

Luminarium is a high-THC sativa-dominant strain. Dominant Aroma: Mango

About this strain

DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.

About this brand

Originating in Markham, ON, MedReleaf is globally recognized for its extensive product line and premium strain-specific extracts. MedReleaf offers proprietary varieties from Tikun Olam through an exclusive partnership with the Israeli-based cannabis producer and researcher.