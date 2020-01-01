 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Orellium

by MedReleaf

MedReleaf Cannabis Flower Orellium

About this product

This is a proprietary 2:1 CBD:THC strain with a sativa dominance. Dominant Aroma: Earthy

About this strain

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Originating in Markham, ON, MedReleaf is globally recognized for its extensive product line and premium strain-specific extracts. MedReleaf offers proprietary varieties from Tikun Olam through an exclusive partnership with the Israeli-based cannabis producer and researcher.