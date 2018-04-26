The melixMJ Cannabis DNA test kit will tell you how your genes influence the impact of cannabis on your health. Based on your genetic results, certain formulations may be better tolerated, or more effective for certain conditions. This report also assess your predisposition to cannabis related adverse effects, and how to manage them. Your genes help to determine how your body processes and reacts to cannabinoids and terpenes (different compounds in cannabis).
Info about various conditions and the effect of cannabis
Optimal CBD to THC and Cannabinoid to Terpene ratios
Strain-specific guidance
Cant believe a kit like this excites! I was prescribed medical marijuana for my anxiety by my doc. Before prescribing it, he recommended MelixMJ test kit. So easy, swabbed my cheeks, sent it back and in 3 weeks I had a whole breakdown of my bodies specific reactions to marijuana. This test told me the best way to take and use marijuana. And believe it or not the right dosages and cbd to thc ratios for my body. I believe in this product and think everyone should take before using marijuana.