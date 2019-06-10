 Loading…

by METALFORMS

$49.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Specifications: Cone size: 14,5mm Total length: 50,5mm Weight: 15,5g Capacity: 0,5-0,75g Type: Single hole Surface finish: Blasted Color: Steel-blue anodized Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners

About this brand

METALFORMS Logo
Are you tired of breaking your beloved bowl pieces? Us too! That's why we've invented THE ORIGINAL UNBREAKABLE BOWL PIECE. A revolutionary and indestructible smoking accessory which keeps your fingers cool and the metal taste away! WHO IS METALFORMS? We are a young and dynamic team from Vienna that have designed and produced innovative high-end smoking accessories for all passionate smokers who appreciate high-end quality, excellent functionality and classy design. METALFORMS premium smoking accessories are made entirely in Austria and Germany and we only use highest quality materials, which are chemically certified, to guarantee the best smoking experience from our bowl pieces. All our manufacturing partners are certified in DIN EN ISO 9001 quality management standards which allows us to monitor each step during production to ensure dimensional accuracy and perfect surface properties of our high-precision CNC manufacturing process. Durability and unbreakability are the main but not the only advantages of our products. We also ensure fast cooling and easy cleaning because of our designs and surface treatment methods. Our anodizing process increases durability, prevents metal taste and makes cleaning a breeze. Finest materials, paired with excellent functionality and elegant design, make our pieces unique.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

Mon Jun 10 2019
s........3
Amazing metal slide! Last you will have to buy.
Tue Apr 09 2019
p........7
That’s quality !