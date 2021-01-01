METALFORMS DE-3 / 24k GOLD Collector's LIMITED Edition
by METALFORMS
About this product
Specifications: Serial Number and Certificate of Authenticity Cone size: 18,8mm Total length: 58mm Weight: 76.2g Capacity: 0,75-1,25g Type: Multi hole - integrated 3 hole screen Surface finish: High gloss polished Color: Gold Material: Brass - 24k Gold plated Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
About this brand
METALFORMS
