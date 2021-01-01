 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Jumbie Art Bastet Spaghetti Top

Jumbie Art Bastet Spaghetti Top

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Write a review
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Apparel Shirts Jumbie Art Bastet Spaghetti Top
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Apparel Shirts Jumbie Art Bastet Spaghetti Top
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Apparel Shirts Jumbie Art Bastet Spaghetti Top
Mo Beta Glass, Co. Apparel Shirts Jumbie Art Bastet Spaghetti Top

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Our new Eclipse Collection crop top are fully reversible and match our new leggings! Made from Eco friendly bamboo-Sorona blend and soft poly spandex, this versatile top is perfect for everyday wear or athletics. Designed for yoga, movement, dance, and flow. We created a comfortable fit that will hug your body and accentuate your curves with a beautiful hourglass shape. Show your true colors and mix and match these fun colorful designs. Features Original comfortable design. Fully reversible. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Eco friendly bamboo-Sorona blend made in the USA. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review