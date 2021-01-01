 Loading…

Jumbie Art Horus Basketball Shorts

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

New Jumbie Art shorts are great for athletics or comfortable chill wear. We took extra time to make a high quality waistband with elastic and draw string for a secure fit. Made out of soft, breathable fabric that dries quickly and is durable. Art accents down the sides and bottom makes it great for everyday wear. Show your true colors, wear it your way. Features Stash pocket inside waistband. Key loop in pocket. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Soft, breathable fabric. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

