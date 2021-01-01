About this product

Our new Eclipse Collection halter top is fully reversible! Mix and match these bright colors with our leggings for many different looks. Made from a light, soft poly spandex fabric. This breezy top will keep you cool on a hot day. This fabric has a beautiful flow that adds class to any style. Features Original comfortable design. Fully reversible. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Light, soft poly spandex fabric. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.