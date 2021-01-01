About this product

New Jumbie Art Eclipse Collection hood shirt features our beautiful prints with stealth design. Art accents inside the hood and on the edges made it for an every day fashionable shirt. Made from soft, breathable bamboo cotton rayon blend. This shirt will keep you cool on a hot day and warm at night, one of our most versatile items. Features Super comfort and Eco-friendly natural fiber blend. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Full length sleeve design. Art accents inside hood and edges. Sleek cut scoop design on front and back. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.