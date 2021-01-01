 Loading…

OTG Skull Honeycup Dab Diffuser with LED

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

OTG Skull Honeycup Dab Diffuser with LED

$140.00MSRP

About this product

Features Height 6" Clear 3.5" base Built in drum diffuser Attached honeycup dab banger LED twist light under base

About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co. Logo
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!

