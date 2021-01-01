About this product

Mood Ring Florida Citrus Kush is a strong, Indica dominant hybrid. Its dense trichomes covered buds provide a rich creamy taste of spicy citrus topped by a true, but subtle Kush aftertaste. The effect comes on quickly due to the hybrid heritage and after floating on the experience, the Indica influence brings a long-standing euphoric and mellow experience. Grown in small batches, by legacy growers using tried and tested methods to produce only the highest quality flower. Hang dried, hand trimmed, hand selected, hand portioned, and hand packaged! Mood Ring Whole Flower is carefully sourced and curated by our award-winning cannabis sommelier. Drawing upon years of experience growing and phenotyping, he seeks out and brings to you the most unique and highly sought-after cultivars from revered growers across Canada. To make sure our premium buds stay excellent, we seal them in a tin with nitrogen. Nitrogen locks in the freshness. It helps keep out enemies like light and oxygen while preserving the terpene profile. Our packaging is 100% recyclable, and the nitrogen we use to seal the can is a renewable resource. What’s more, every time you buy a Mood Ring product, you help plant a tree right in your home province. All thanks to our charitable partnership with One Tree Planted.