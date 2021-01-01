 Loading…

Custom Matte Grinder

by Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders

About this product

Experience fresher herbs at home or with friends with an all-purpose spice and herb grinder designed to help you share your best buds. Whether you like rolling your own homemade tobacco or you’re looking to create a fresh blend of dry herbs, the right grinder can make all the difference. That’s why we created the MunchMakers Herb Grinder that not only boasts stronger, more reliable grinding teeth but is just the right side for you to put it in a pocket and enjoy fresh herb anywhere. Crafted with premium aluminum, this 4-piece easy-to-use metallic grinder is durable, stain and odor resistant, and helps store ground herbs until they’re ready to be enjoyed. Complete with a 2-in-1 pollen screen and scraper, as well a small carry pouch, it’s the perfect choice for anyone who loves to enjoy some herb at home alone or on the go with some friends. Product Details: Dry Herb Grinder (4 Piece Design) Premium Pollen Scraper Quality Matte Finish - Like an iPhone! Custom Graphic - USE ANY IMAGE! BULK AND WHOLEALE DISCOUNTS! Portable, Reusable, and Easy to Clean Ideal for Grinding or Travel Storage Includes Carry Storage Pouch Satisfaction Guaranteed

About this brand

MunchMakers makes premium full print custom grinders for leading dispensaries, smoke shops, artists, and anyone that wants a beautiful custom grinder. We are the first and only premium custom grinders company and we have printed on more than 250,000 grinders in the first 9 months of 2019. Our industrial grade UV machine prints in high resolution on the top of grinder lid to make a beautiful grinder. Your logo, image, or photo prints in high resolution imaging using state of the art printing technology. The custom print on the grinder lid is meant to last for several years with normal use. Our 4 piece custom grinder comes in matte, zinc, or aluminium. It is the perfect size (2.4") to carry a full days worth of herb but still portable. And most importantly - the grinder is an amazing grinder. Your herb will come out very tiny and easy to burn, vape, and roll! We also have custom three piece wooden grinders, cannapucks, and many other custom products as well as pre-made grinder designs. whatever your custom weed accessories may be - MunchMakers will find a solution for you. We offer bulk and wholesale discounts to those looking to make large purchases. For more information you can call us at 213-261-0416 or e-mal info@munchmakers.com. We look forward to making you the most beautiful and most sturdy grinder you have ever seen!

